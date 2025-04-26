Oregon fans get early Look at 2025 Ducks at Spring Game

Duck football fans can get a sneak peak of the 2025 season on Saturday at the Spring Game.

The annual intra-squad scrimmage once again honors the military, and includes a weather-dependent F-15 flyover just before kickoff.

With tens of thousands of fans expected, and Autzen Stadium parking passes sold out, officials recommend drivers use the free shuttle from Valley River Center, which starts at 10 a.m.

Admission is free for the Spring Game, and fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food to FOOD for Lane County.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. for the 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

Die-hard Oregon fans can extend the game day by attending a rivalry baseball game next-door at PK Park.

First pitch for the No. 13 Ducks versus No. 3 Beavers game is at 4 p.m. The two teams met Friday night, with the Ducks taking the game 4-2, snapping the Beavers' 12-game winning streak.

