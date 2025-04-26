Runners take to the streets for Sunday's Eugene Marathon

This weekend caps off months of training for thousands of runners competing in the Eugene Marathon and Half Marathon.

The race starts at 7 a.m. Sunday on Agate Street near Hayward Field, and will impact traffic in parts of Eugene and Springfield.

Some primary road closures include Franklin Boulevard, which will be blocked at Agate Street until 2 p.m., and reduced to a single, westbound, lane through Glenwood until 10:30 a.m.

In Springfield, parts of Main Street and Pioneer Parkway will be closed until 10:30 a.m.

And several South Eugene streets including Agate, Hilyard, and Amazon Parkway will be affected as well.

The sold-out races finish on the track at Hayward Field.

