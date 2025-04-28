Authorities want public help to find Yoncalla Man

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help to find a 69-year-old Yoncalla man missing since Saturday morning.

Lyndon Cullison is reported to have left his home in a two door Silver 2002 Hyundai Accent with Oregon license plates CA14077.

The wheels on the passenger side of his vehicle are teal while the wheels on the driver’s side are silver.

The Sheriff says he may have been heading to Cottage Grove or Roseburg.

Family members say Cullison has been displaying symptoms of dementia recently.

Cullison is white, balding, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. When he left, he may have been wearing a blue hat, blue jacket and tan shorts.

If anyone has information regarding Cullison, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Officeat 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us and reference case 25-1461.

