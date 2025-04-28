Bus driver slightly injured in log truck collision

No students were hurt in a collision between a Eugene 4J School bus and a log truck this morning at 11th Avenue and Greenhill Road.

The Register-Guard reports two students from Kennedy Middle School were on board at the time, according to 4J officials. The bus driver suffered minor injuries. Melinda McLaughlin with Eugene Police says witnesses reported a log slid off the log truck and hit the school bus window.

The log was sticking too far out of the truck and hit the bus window when the driver made the turn, according to initial reports.

