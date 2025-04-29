Three arrested for burglary at McKenzie Bridge market

Three men have been arrested for burglarizing a market in McKenzie Bridge twice in one day.

The Lane County Sheriff says the men are suspected of throwing a large rock through the glass front door of Blue Sky market Sunday morning at 2. They entered the store and then returned later that night at 10:45pm. and again forced their way into the store.

The store shared surveillance video on social media which generated several tips.

Monday, deputies located the suspects at a campsite near Cougar Reservoir.

All three were arrested. Two were under 18 and taken to the Lane County Juvenile Justice Center. The third, age 18, was identified as Anders Miley Disla of Blachly, was taken to the Lane County Jail.

They're charged with burglary and other charges.

