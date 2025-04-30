Celebration of Life for Sharon Schuman is planned for May 5

There will be a celebration of life for Sharon Schuman on Monday.

The celebration and reception is at noon at the Wildish Theater in Springfield. There will be speakers, and musical performances by Chamber Music Amici and friends.

There's also a drop-in open house from 2 to 7 pm afterwards at the Public House in Springfield.

Schuman died on April 23 when she was hit by an out-of-control car while running on the Amazon path in Eugene. She was 79.

She was well-known and loved in the community as a musician, scholar, and volunteer with non-profits.

