Douglas County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of K9 Officer Ozzy

KLCC
Published April 30, 2025 at 8:18 AM PDT

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Officer Ozzy, their highly decorated German Shepherd who passed away on April 25 from health complications.

Ozzy, who was 8 years old, joined the Sheriff’s Office in May 2020 and served alongside Deputy Barden until his retirement just days before his passing.

The Sheriff's office said over his five years of service, Ozzy was deployed 354 times, contributed to 88 apprehensions, and played a key role in numerous investigations, including 36 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests.
News Briefs Douglas County Sheriff's Office