Fire destroys two homes in West Eugene, sends one person to hospital

KLCC
Published May 12, 2025 at 6:35 AM PDT
The ruins of homes destroyed by fire, still smoking.
Eugene Springfield Fire
Two homes were destroyed and a third suffered significant damage on Coraly Ave. in West Eugene on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Two homes were destroyed and another other suffered significant damage after a fire in West Eugene Sunday evening.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Coraly Ave.

Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from two homes, and two more at risk. Firefighters were able to extinguish flames on the exterior of the third home and prevented significant damage to the fourth.

In a release, Eugene Springfield Fire said one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

In all, 50 fire personnel responded to the three-alarm blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
