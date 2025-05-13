Lane County will test its emergency alert system Wednesday

Lane County Emergency Management will test its local emergency alert system – Lane Alerts – Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.

People who subscribe to Lane Alerts may receive emails, recorded voice calls and text messages as part of the test.

The test is done twice a year. Lane County Emergency Manager Tiffany Brown says it's a good opportunity to review wildfire preparedness information as summer approaches.

The types of emergencies that people may receive alerts about include evacuations, severe weather, flooding, police activity, and more.

To create a free Lane Alerts account go to lanealerts.org