Beware of scams regarding unpaid tolls

Oregon residents have reported an uptick in text and email messages from ODOT or the Oregon DMV claiming the recipients have unpaid highway toll fees.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said these messages are scams, intended to get people to click on the attached links, and provide personal information or send money.

ODOT said there are no toll programs in the state, and Oregon DMV will never ask for personal information through an unsolicited email or text. The agency recommends deleting and blocking the messages.

To learn more about fraud prevention, you can visit OregonDMV.com. Scam details is linked in a banner at the top of the homepage.

