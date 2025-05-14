Lane County law enforcement asks for help in firearms case

The Lane County Sheriff's Office would like help in a stolen firearms case.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Bragg of Eugene in April for Theft in the First Degree, and now suspect he had been stealing firearms and reselling them for quite some time, representing the sales as legitimate.

Anyone who purchased a firearm from Bragg, even years ago, may be in possession of a firearm that is reported as stolen, and should contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The number to call is 541-682-4141, and the case number is 25-1802.

