ODF: Be careful with spring burn piles

KLCC
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:31 PM PDT

Brush pile burning is a common source of fire starts in Oregon. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, 32 debris burns have escaped their boundaries on ODF protected land so far in 2025, nearly twice as many as this time last year.

The department urges Oregonians to think about composting, recycling, or waiting until next fall or winter instead.

To burn debris safely, be sure to check current regulations in your area, conduct burns early on a day without wind, and stay with the fire from start to finish, when it is cool to the touch.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Department of Forestry