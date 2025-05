A beloved red panda at the Oregon Zoo died Wednesday.

Moshu, who was nicknamed "Sir Snacks-a-lot" was diagnosed with severe heart disease more than a year ago.

Moshu was a favorite on the zoo's social media channels. He lived for nearly 14 years and was considered elderly for red pandas.

Moshu arrived at the Oregon Zoo in Portland in 2019. He fathered four cubs during his lifetime. Red Pandas are considered endangered.