Four new baby cheetah cubs arrive at Wildlife Safari

Four cheetah cubs were born at Wildlife Safari in Winston last month.

The cubs' mom, Bam-Bam, was also born at the park. She is considered genetically valuable in North America for her role in the Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

The park says the birth of the cubs is good news for broader efforts at cheetah conservation.

The cubs are healthy and Bam-Bam is an attentive mom, according to a press release.

You can offer suggestions for names for two of the male cubs at Wildlife Safari's Facebook page.

Visitors to Wildlife Safari can try to catch a glimpse of them at Cheetah Loop.

More info at wildlifesafari.net

