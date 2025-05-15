University of Oregon Police ask for public's help in hit-and-run investigation

The University of Oregon Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist last week.

On May 9 at 8:15 p.m, a 65-year-old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Agate Street. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver left the scene before officers arrived. According to police, the vehicle involved is believed to be a black 2014–2017 Nissan Rogue, which likely has damage to its passenger side as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Oregon Police Department.