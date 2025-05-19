Head-on crash results in fatality on Highway 20 Thursday

Last Thursday a 37-year old man from Toledo died in a head on crash on Highway 20 near milepost 26 in Lincoln County.

Police say Anthony Joel Estrada was heading west in a Toyota Camry and crossed the center line and struck an eastbound pickup truck.

Estrada was declared dead at the scene. The pickup driver and passengers suffered minor injuries according to Oregon State Police.

The highway was affected for about five hours during the on-scene investigation.

