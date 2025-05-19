Oregon men claim Big Ten Outdoor T & F title, women take runner-up spot

The men of Oregon are the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Champions. Minnesota and Wisconsin tied for second place.

The Ducks secured the title in Eugene Sunday, marking head coach Jerry Schumacher’s first outdoor title with the Ducks.



Oregon's men also claimed two individual Big Ten Outdoor titles.

Benjamin Balazs dominated the 3,000m steeplechase, and Simeon Birnbaum set a meet record in the 5,000m, clocking 13-31-87.

The women of Oregon took second place, finishing behind USC.

Ducks Silan Ayyildiz and Diana Cherotich each won titles as they set meet records in their respective events. Ayyildiz set the 5,000m record with a time of 15:37.11, which beat the previous record set in 2021 by Michigan State. Cherotich set the10,000m record with a time of 32:00.48.



