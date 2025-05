Tuesday is Election Day in Oregon.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. at official drop sites and county elections offices. If you put the ballot in the mail, it must be postmarked May 20th and be received by May 27 in order to be counted.

You can track your ballot online at Oregonvotes.gov/myvote

Most county elections offices will post initial results at 8pm Tuesday. The outcome of some races may not be known on Election Day.