3 Eugene teens arrested in connection with murders near Oakridge
Lane County Sheriff's detectives arrested three Eugene teenagers this week on suspicion of killing two people near Oakridge.
The Sheriff says, after a tip, they found a dead man and girl southeast of Oakridge on Tuesday evening.
Then, Wednesday detectives found two suspects in a vehicle near downtown Eugene.
A Police SWAT team was used to detain them. Another suspect was found at a home on Irving Road and detained by Eugene Police.
The Sheriff's office says a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were arrested on charges including murder and abuse of a corpse. They were placed in juvenile detention.
And, 19-year-old Hunter Kip Barnett was arrested for abuse of a corpse and is being held at the Lane County Jail.
The Sheriff's office said in a news release that there is no ongoing danger to the public.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4141 and reference case #25-2382.