Suspect in Eugene Weekly embezzlement won't be extradited to Oregon for trial

The former business manager accused of embezzling the Eugene Weekly won’t be extradited to Oregon for trial, the paper reported Thursday.

Elisha Young was arrested in Ohio this month following an indictment by a Lane County Grand Jury on counts of theft and aggravated theft.

However, the Weekly reported that Young was set free just three days later, after the Oregon Governor’s office declined to pay for extradition.

A spokesperson for the governor's office, Roxy Mayer, told the Weekly that the state can’t afford to retrieve every fugitive, and approves extradition costs on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, Lane County’s District Attorney Chris Parosa told the paper the county doesn't have the resources to fund extradition on its own.

The Weekly’s editor, Camilla Mortsensen, previously told KLCC she hoped a trial against Young would bring her paper some financial restitution. She said the Weekly was still paying off debts to its printer accrued during the embezzlement.