Spending Memorial Day weekend outdoors? The Forest Service has some pointers

If you’re heading outdoors this weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which manages our National Forests, has some tips to make the trip a success.

The Recreation.gov app is the preferred place to make reservations and buy permits. And new this year, visitors can ‘scan to pay’ recreation fees through the app.

Officials from the Forest Service's Pacific Northwest Region advise to check conditions: Not all trails and campgrounds are open for the season, and there may be snow at high elevations.

The agency says to expect crowds this weekend, and to park in designated spaces only. Staff are working to maintain many sites and increased visitation, so if a trash bin is full, they ask to not overfill it. Overflowing trash can be hazardous for wildlife and for visitors.

