Transportation officials warn of traffic safety as summer travel season approaches

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of summer travel season.

Triple-A expects the holiday weekend to be one of the busiest on record, with nearly half a million Oregonians hitting the road.

But, state transportation officials say summer is a deadly time on Oregon roads.

Oregon Department of Transportation says in recent days, several different ODOT crews have been injured in crashes while working across the state.

ODOT urges drivers to slow down and pay attention. Plan ahead and give yourself extra time.

