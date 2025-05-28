Warm weather fuels grass pollen surge in South Willamette Valley

Grass pollen counts are very high in the South Willamette Valley.

With the warm, sunny weather, Oregon Allergy Associates in Eugene observed consistently very high grass pollen counts over the past several days, and they say the trend is likely to continue. Grass pollens usually remain high from late May through early July.

There are slight chances for rain showers in Thursday's forecast, but OAA notes that rain can cause grass pollen to fragment into small pieces. This can lead to increased allergy and asthma symptoms.

Tree pollens have been in the moderate range, and should continue to decline.