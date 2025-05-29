Crews in Corvallis work to contain fuel leak

Crews with Corvallis and Benton County were working to contain a diesel fuel leak Thursday.

It was reported along a 12-mile stretch of road in Northwest Corvallis and Philomath, including NW Walnut Boulevard.

City of Corvallis spokesperson Patrick Rollins said they suspect the leak was from a vehicle traveling that route earlier in the day.

"The good news is that there doesn’t seem to be much fuel accumulation in any of the larger catch basins in the area," he told KLCC in an email. "We think we caught most of it early."

Public Works Crews were deploying absorbent materials near storm drains and sewers to protect local waterways.

Officials said the leak is localized to northwest Corvallis and Philomath. They said there's no danger to the public.

