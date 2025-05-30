Authorities seek missing teen from Albany

The Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for a 17-year-old girl in foster care named Mia Thomas.

She went missing from Albany on May 27th and may be in danger. She's 5-foot-7, 215 pounds, with brown eyes and dark red dyed hair. She has a nose piercing.

ODHS asks the public for help finding Mia and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her.

Mia is suspected to be in the Albany area and is known to frequent Sunrise Park and Eleanor Hackleman Park.

