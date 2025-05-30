© 2025 KLCC

Crews stop forward progress of wildfires near La Pine, Bend

KLCC
Published May 30, 2025 at 3:33 PM PDT

Crews are making progress attacking a small wildfire on the southwest outskirts of La Pine.

The Jackpine fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the blaze came within a half mile of a residential area, but no evacuations were issued.

Crews attacked the fire from the ground and the air.

Around 3 p.m., officials said forward progress was stopped at approximately 3 acres.

Separately, firefighters responded to a reported 2-acre blaze along Skyliner Road, about four miles west of Bend at around 3 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the fire, called "Incident 185," did not immediately threaten any structures, and that forward progression had been stopped.
News Briefs La Pine2025 Oregon wildfires