Crews stop forward progress of wildfires near La Pine, Bend
Crews are making progress attacking a small wildfire on the southwest outskirts of La Pine.
The Jackpine fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
Officials say the blaze came within a half mile of a residential area, but no evacuations were issued.
Crews attacked the fire from the ground and the air.
Around 3 p.m., officials said forward progress was stopped at approximately 3 acres.
Separately, firefighters responded to a reported 2-acre blaze along Skyliner Road, about four miles west of Bend at around 3 p.m. Friday.
Officials said the fire, called "Incident 185," did not immediately threaten any structures, and that forward progression had been stopped.