Fire crews in Eugene pull woman from submerged vehicle

Firefighters pulled a woman from a vehicle that was floating down the Willamette River in Eugene on Sunday.

According to a press release, Eugene Springfield Fire responded to an emergency call around 1:30 p.m. near Beltline.

Officials said callers reported that a vehicle was floating away and that a woman was trapped inside.

Crews responded in a boat and rescued the woman, who was "transported for evaluation." Her name and her condition were not released.

The press release did not specify where the vehicle entered the river. A gravel bank is accessible by vehicles from Division Avenue near the Beltline bridge over the river.

The fate of the vehicle itself was not included in the press release. According to a photo released by Eugene Springfield Fire, the vehicle appears to be a white compact SUV or crossover.