Evacuation warnings reduced for wildfire north of Redmond

Fire officials said Tuesday evening that forward progress has been stopped on a blaze burning in grass and timber north of Redmond, which grew to an estimated 20 acres.

The Euston Fire was first reported around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. near NW Euston Lane. Fire fighters attacked the flames from the ground and the air.

A Level 2 (Be Set) Evacuation was initially issued, and was later downgraded to a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation level, which remained in effect at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

#eustonfire from a bird’s eye view pic.twitter.com/UvCxDuyEAV — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) June 4, 2025

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's office, the Level 1 evacuation notice includes:

"Homes north of NW Coyner Avenue, west of Highway 97, South of Irwin Avenue, and East of Northwest Way."

A Temporary Evacuation Point is being established at Highland Baptist Church for people needing to evacuate : 3100 SW Highland Avenue, Redmond.

According to Central Electric, the fire disrupted power for more than 10,000 customers in Redmond, Madras and Prineville. The utility posted on social media Tuesday evening that power had been restored to all customers in the affected area.

