Gas prices dip as crude oil prices go up, AAA says

Oregon saw a small drop in gas prices this week, according to AAA.

The agency says the price of regular gas dipped three cents to $3.99 a gallon. The National average fell four cents to $3.14 a gallon.

AAA says gas prices are edging lower even as crude oil prices are rising.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russia have put upward pressure on oil prices, but they remain below $65 per barrel.

This helps to keep pump prices calm even as demand for gasoline climbs.