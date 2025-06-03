© 2025 KLCC

Gas prices dip as crude oil prices go up, AAA says

KLCC
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:40 PM PDT

Oregon saw a small drop in gas prices this week, according to AAA.

The agency says the price of regular gas dipped three cents to $3.99 a gallon. The National average fell four cents to $3.14 a gallon.

AAA says gas prices are edging lower even as crude oil prices are rising.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russia have put upward pressure on oil prices, but they remain below $65 per barrel.

This helps to keep pump prices calm even as demand for gasoline climbs.
News Briefs