Man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs in Lane County

A 51-year old man who led a drug trafficking cell in Lane County, was sentenced Tuesday for possessing 384 pounds of methamphetamine, the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in Oregon history and valued at over a million dollars.

Martin Manzo Negrete, a Mexican national, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon says police spent nearly 5 years investigating the cell for trafficking large quantities of meth from California to Oregon for distribution and sale in and around Lane County.

In March, Manzo Negrete pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Five other members of the cell have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement.

