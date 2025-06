Razor clam harvesting is now open on the central Oregon coast.

The Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced marine biotoxin levels of domoic acid have fallen below alert levels from Cascade Head to Cape Blanco.

Razor clam harvesting remains closed from Cape Blanco, near Port Orford, to the California border

Harvesting of mussels, bay clams, and crab is open along the entire Oregon Coast.