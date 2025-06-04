Eugene Police seek missing man with dementia [located]

UPDATE: Eugene Police said Wednesday evening that Laster had been located.

Original story

Eugene Police are asking for help finding a missing, endangered man.

72-year old Kenneth Dell Laster was last seen by his family at his west Eugene home at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was seen three hours later at Space Age gas station at west 11th and Commerce.

Laster has undiagnosed dementia and a heart condition requiring medication which he doesn't have with him.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and black pants and walking a small white and tan Pomeranian dog.

