Deputies use K-9 to end 4-hour standoff in Douglas County

A standoff involving two men in a parked pickup truck ended with both being taken to the hospital Tuesday night, after a report of a fight and gunshot on Melqua Road in Roseburg.

Douglas County deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. and found the men, ages 45 and 51, uncooperative and one visibly injured.

Crisis negotiators spent over four hours attempting a peaceful resolution. Eventually, the Tactical Response Team and a K-9 unit intervened, apprehending the younger man.

A search of the vehicle revealed two handguns and ammunition. Both men were treated at Mercy Medical Center.

Charges are pending review by the Douglas County District Attorney.

Multiple local agencies assisted at the scene.

