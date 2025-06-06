Oregon State, Florida State set for first-ever matchup in Corvallis Super Regional

In college baseball, No. 8 seed Oregon State and No. 9 seed Florida State open the 2025 NCAA Corvallis Super Regional Friday afternoon. It’s the first meeting ever between the two teams, who are playing for a berth in the College World Series in Omaha.

The Beavers struggled in a loss in the opening game of last week’s regional action in Corvallis before winning four straight to advance to this weekend’s Super Regional.

OSU Junior outfielder Gavin Turley says that loss gave them motivation. "I think we know what we're capable of," Turley said. "We kind of knew how we got beat, and we just adjusted from there and said we're not going to get beat that way again."

Game 1 of the best of three series is Friday at 3:00 p.m. Game two is Saturday at 6: p.m.