© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene approves $700,000 for 3 affordable housing projects

KLCC
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:19 PM PDT

Eugene city councilors have approved funds for three new affordable housing developments.

The projects—Legacy Park along River Road, Park Run on South Garden Way and The Lucy on Hunsaker Lane—will add a combined 241 new affordable rental units.

The city’s $700,000 contribution will be combined with other private, and public funding to get the projects over the finish line. Construction is set to begin this year with Legacy Park and The Lucy wrapping up next year and Park Run finishing in 2027.

Each project will have an onsite manager who will help provide services to residents.

Eugene used Affordable Housing Trust Fund dollars, a 0.5% construction excise tax on new, or additions to existing structures to support the three projects.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene City CouncilAffordable housing