Eugene approves $700,000 for 3 affordable housing projects

Eugene city councilors have approved funds for three new affordable housing developments.

The projects—Legacy Park along River Road, Park Run on South Garden Way and The Lucy on Hunsaker Lane—will add a combined 241 new affordable rental units.

The city’s $700,000 contribution will be combined with other private, and public funding to get the projects over the finish line. Construction is set to begin this year with Legacy Park and The Lucy wrapping up next year and Park Run finishing in 2027.

Each project will have an onsite manager who will help provide services to residents.

Eugene used Affordable Housing Trust Fund dollars, a 0.5% construction excise tax on new, or additions to existing structures to support the three projects.

