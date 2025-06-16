Parking limits will begin soon at West Eugene Wetlands

Starting July 5th, there will be a four-hour parking limit for some areas at the West Eugene Wetlands.

The Bureau of Land Management will implement the change to respond to the high volume of visitors and limited parking availability.

"We want everyone to have the chance to enjoy disc golf, picnicking, hiking, walking, and birdwatching on their public lands,” said Sarah Bickford, Siuslaw Field Manager in a news release. “This change also intends to reduce day-long loitering and address public safety concerns from hazardous materials abandoned on site.”

The parking limits apply to the BLM-managed parking lots at the Stewart Pond Disc Golf Course, located on Stewart Road and Bailey Hill Road in Eugene daily from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset.

There will be signs and extra patrols in the area.

