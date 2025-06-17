Eugene Police ask for public help to find 83-year old woman with dementia

An 83-year old woman with dementia was reported missing Monday night in Eugene.

Police say Rosiland Lund was last seen at 11pm near Roosevelt and Highway 99 by a license plate camera.

She is described as 5`06” tall, 220 pounds, with grey shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt with jeans, and Hoka shoes.

She is believed to be driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander.

Her family is asking for any information about her whereabouts.

Please call Eugene Police at 541-682-5111 with any information and reference case# 25-09619.

