Close South Lane School District contest one of 25 primary races headed to recount

A pair of candidates vying for a seat on the South Lane School Board are just two votes apart.

Incumbent Jeff Gowing and challenger Bill Parsons’ race is one of about two dozen contests headed to an automatic hand recount after Oregon’s May election. Gowing is Cottage Grove’s former mayor and Parsons is a retired firefighter and business owner, according to the Cottage Grove Sentinel.

In Lane County, three water and sanitation district seats are also up for a hand recount. Election officials will also take a second look at a few Deschutes and Linn County water districts.

According to the Lane County Elections Office, the hand recount got underway Wednesday morning. If it's not concluded Wednesday, counting will resume on Friday, due to the Juneteenth holiday on Thursday.