© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Close South Lane School District contest one of 25 primary races headed to recount

KLCC
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:14 AM PDT

A pair of candidates vying for a seat on the South Lane School Board are just two votes apart.

Incumbent Jeff Gowing and challenger Bill Parsons’ race is one of about two dozen contests headed to an automatic hand recount after Oregon’s May election. Gowing is Cottage Grove’s former mayor and Parsons is a retired firefighter and business owner, according to the Cottage Grove Sentinel.

In Lane County, three water and sanitation district seats are also up for a hand recount. Election officials will also take a second look at a few Deschutes and Linn County water districts.

According to the Lane County Elections Office, the hand recount got underway Wednesday morning. If it's not concluded Wednesday, counting will resume on Friday, due to the Juneteenth holiday on Thursday.

Tags
News Briefs May 2025 ElectionLane County Elections