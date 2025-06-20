After Rice Fire, some Mapleton residents are under boil water notice

Parts of Mapleton are under a boil water notice.

During Thursday’s fire near Mapleton, Central Lincoln PUD shut off power to the area. That caused a loss of water pressure in the distribution system which could allow harmful bacteria into the water supply.

The Mapleton Water District says the notice only applies to customers on Chestnut, Maple, Alder and Fir Avenue above Orchard Avenue.

People in those areas should not drink their tap water without boiling it first. That includes water for brushing teeth, washing fruits and veggies, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and cleaning food contact surfaces.

The district says pressure has been restored to the system.

They will lift the boil water notice once tests confirm the water is safe.

The test results aren't expected until next Tuesday.