© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Rice Fire, some Mapleton residents are under boil water notice

KLCC
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:37 PM PDT

Parts of Mapleton are under a boil water notice.

During Thursday’s fire near Mapleton, Central Lincoln PUD shut off power to the area. That caused a loss of water pressure in the distribution system which could allow harmful bacteria into the water supply.

The Mapleton Water District says the notice only applies to customers on Chestnut, Maple, Alder and Fir Avenue above Orchard Avenue.

People in those areas should not drink their tap water without boiling it first. That includes water for brushing teeth, washing fruits and veggies, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and cleaning food contact surfaces.

The district says pressure has been restored to the system.

They will lift the boil water notice once tests confirm the water is safe.

The test results aren't expected until next Tuesday.
Tags
News Briefs Mapleton