Arson arrest follows early morning house fire in Eugene's Whiteaker neighborhood

Eugene Springfield fire say a fire in Eugene's Whiteaker neighborhood early Friday morning destroyed a house.

Neighbors told crews they were concerned there were people inside.

But, no victims were found and the fire was eventually put out.

Four engines, a ladder truck and 2 chiefs were part of the emergency response.

On Friday evening, Eugene Police announced that Leticia Datu-Strong, 40, had been arrested in connection with the fire. Datu-Strong was charged with three counts of theft in the First Degree, and a count of Arson in the First Degree.