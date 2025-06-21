Newport water bills to go up 6 percent in July

Newport is overhauling its utility bill system, raising rates and launching a new online bill payment portal.

The higher rates were passed as a part of next year’s budget. According to a city press release, residential customers will pay 6% more for water, wastewater and stormwater. Businesses will pay 10% more. Residential customers who use 4,000 gallons of water will see their bill go from $147 to $156 a month

The city’s new online bill system will launch on June 25 and the new fees will go into effect July 1.

Newport City Council also voted to eliminate its $375 utility deposit; the fee customers pay when they start water service. The city is working to refund existing customers who have paid the start-up fee in the past.

In the press release, Newport officials said those who don't want to pay their bills online can still go to City Hall, pay by mail, or the phone at either (888) 602-8715 or (541) 574-0611.

