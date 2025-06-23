© 2025 KLCC

Lane County Sheriff investigates dead body found in Marcola area

KLCC
Published June 23, 2025 at 1:34 PM PDT

On Saturday, Lane County Sheriff deputies responded to the report of a body that was found near the 92000 block of Marcola Rd.

When deputies and Marcola Fire arrived they located a dead man at a makeshift camp by the river.

There were no obvious signs of suspicious activity.

The medical examiners office is investigating cause of death. The Sheriff is not releasing any further information because it's an ongoing investigation and they're notifying next of kin.
News Briefs