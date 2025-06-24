OHA lifts recreational advisory for Fern Ridge Reservoir

Oregon Health Authority Tuesday lifted the recreational use health advisory for Fern Ridge Reservoir west of Eugene.

OHA initially issued the advisory on June 18.

Water monitoring has confirmed that the level of cyanotoxins in Fern Ridge Reservoir are below recreational guideline values for people.

But, OHA advises visitors to pay attention to signs of cyanobacteria blooms. This is because blooms can develop and disappear on any water body at any time when bloom conditions are favorable.

