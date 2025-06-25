Lane County Commissioners approve budget that includes job, spending cuts

Lane County Commissioners approved a $1.2 billion dollar budget Tuesday.

The one-year spending plan includes job cuts in nearly every county department and reductions to employee training funds. County staff said the cuts were caused by a structural imbalance as property taxes plateau and the cost of providing services grows.

In a news release last month, County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky said just 18 of the cut positions were currently filled.

Next year’s budget also accounts for the loss of some federal funds including an Environmental Protection Agency grant. It would have paid for resilience hubs to protect communities from wildfire smoke and heat.

