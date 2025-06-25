© 2025 KLCC

Lane Health & Human Services makes a call for water donations

Published June 25, 2025 at 10:44 AM PDT

Lane County Health & Human Services is making a call for water donations. Operation Summer Hydration is a combined effort between the agency, Severe Weather Collaborative, and First Christian Church.

The organizations are asking Lane County residents to donate water supplies to help their homeless neighbors stay hydrated and beat the heat this summer.

To start, the operation will be hosting a one-day donation drive downtown on Friday between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St., Eugene. After that, residents can drop off donations at the church from Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The water supplies will be available in local cooling areas.
