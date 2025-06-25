Former Lincoln County school employee sentenced in rape of student

A former employee of the Lincoln County School District was sentenced this week for sexually abusing a student.

Prosecutors said in 2022, Angela Schafer, now 53, engaged in sexual activity with a student at Taft High School in Lincoln City.

The student was under the age of 16.

At the time, Schafer was employed as a Health Services Advocate for the district.

She pled guilty to one count of rape in the third degree and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Schafer was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday by Lincoln County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Sheryl Bachart.

Schafer began serving her sentence Wednesday. According to a press release from Lincoln County District Attorney Jenna Wallace, the sentence also requires Schafer to register as a sex offender, complete an alcohol and drug treatment program, and pay a $8,500 fine.