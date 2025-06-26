© 2025 KLCC

Forward progress halted on fire that prompted evacuations near La Pine

KLCC
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:21 PM PDT
The 0332 NE Fire was first reported around 2:45 p.m. on June 26, 2025.
Deschutes County Sheriff
The 0332 NE Fire was first reported around 2:45 p.m. on June 26, 2025.

Fire crews have the upper hand on a wildfire that prompted Level 1 - BE READY — evacuations in the La Pine area on Thursday afternoon.

The 0332 NE Fire was first reported around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Central Oregon Fire Info. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Forward program was halted at 1.4 acres around 4:30 p.m., according to the website.

Around 8 p.m., the Deschutes County Sheriff's office had lifted all remaining evacuation notices in the La Pine area.

