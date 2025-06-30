Fires damage shop, train trestle in Sweet Home Saturday

Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance crews responded to two separate fires Saturday evening in a span of just a few hours.

The first fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. near a shop at 28160 Highway 20. Firefighters arrived to find flames in the mechanics bay of an unoccupied structure. Crews were able to contain the blaze which was believed to have started from an electrical issue with an extension cord underneath tires.

While crews were still on scene, a second fire was reported near a train trestle bridge over Wiley Creek on Redwood Street.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, with help from a nearby civilian who used a fire extinguisher before crews arrived.

The bridge remains structurally intact but will be inspected by the railroad company. Officials say the fire appears to have been started beneath the bridge from a pile of trash and remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in either incident. The Oregon Department of Forestry, Sweet Home Police, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.

