Lincoln County declares drought emergency

Lincoln County Commissioners have declared a drought emergency.

The board approved the order Wednesday, citing dry weather and streamflows that are at or below historic lows on the Siletz, Alsea and Yachats Rivers.

Commissioners urged residents to cut back on water use this summer. Mid-Coast Water Conservation Consortium shared the following water-saving tips:

• Check for leaks in toilets, sinks and irrigation.

• Don't wash cars, driveways or equipment.

• Only water lawns once per week, or allow them to go dormant.

• Take shorter showers.

• Don't run the dishwasher or washing machine unless it's a full load.

Lincoln County will request an emergency declaration from the governor, which would activate state assistance.

