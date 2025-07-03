Oregon health officials warn parents after baby food linked to lead poisoning cases

The Oregon Health Authority is urging families to stop using a recalled baby food after two cases of lead poisoning were reported in young children who had consumed the product.

The recalled item — Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale, Thyme Vegetable Puree — was sold nationwide at Target stores in 4-ounce containers. Over 25,000 units were recalled in March by the FDA due to lead contamination.

Although the recall is now considered closed, the product’s best-by date extends through December 2025, raising concerns that some may still have it at home.

Lead exposure can seriously harm a child’s development. Parents are encouraged to check for the product and consult their healthcare provider if concerned.

More information is available on the OHA and Centers for Disease Control websites.